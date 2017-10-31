Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sterling Bank donates customised uniforms to waste management workers in Ondo

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

STERLING Bank Plc has donated 600 customized reflective uniforms to the Ondo State Waste Management Authority (OSWMA) for distribution among highway sweepers and workers working with the agency. In addition to the reflective uniforms, Sterling Bank also donated kits, brooms, spades, boots and rakes to the waste management authority in fulfillment of its Corporate Social […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.