Sterling Bank’s intervention in transport sector praised – The Nation Newspaper
|
Sterling Bank's intervention in transport sector praised
The Nation Newspaper
Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Gbenga Ashafa, has praised Sterling Bank Plc for its intervention in Nigeria's transport sector, saying such intervention from the private sector is what the transport sector requires to achieve the desired …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!