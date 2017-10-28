“Still Water Runs Deep” set for African premiere at AFRIFF – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
“Still Water Runs Deep” set for African premiere at AFRIFF
The Nation Newspaper
NewYork-based filmmakers, Melissa Adeyemo and Abbesi Akhamie, are proud to announce that their latest short film, 'Still Water Runs Deep', will return home for its African premiere at this year's Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF). The film …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!