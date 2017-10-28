“Still Water Runs Deep” set for African premiere at AFRIFF

NewYork-based filmmakers, Melissa Adeyemo and Abbesi Akhamie, are proud to announce that their latest short film, ‘Still Water Runs Deep’, will return home for its African premiere at this year’s Africa

International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

The film tells the intimate story of a stern father, whose concealed emotions begin to stir when faced with the portent of a missing son. Veteran theater and film actor, Toyin Oshinaike, leads an all-star cast that includes Rita Edward and Yemi Adebiyi.

The film had its World Premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) where it received a warm reception, having been opened to two full-house screenings.

‘Still Water Runs Deep’ was written and directed by recent New York

University MFA graduate, Abbesi Akhamie and produced by Melissa Adeyemo. The duo are truly excited about presenting the film to Nigerian audiences.

As AFRIFF opens this Sunday, Melissa will be in attendance along with the cast for the film’s first screening on Monday, October 30 at 2:30 PM at the Genesis Cinema, Palms Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

An additional screening is scheduled for Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30 PM at the same venue.

The film is in competition at the festival for Best Student Short.

The post "Still Water Runs Deep" set for African premiere at AFRIFF appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

