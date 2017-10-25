Stock market indices close upbeat, up by 0.33%

NIGERIAN Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday closed upbeat with the market indicators growing by 0.33 per cent after dropping a two-day loss. The All-Share Index improved by 118.89 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 36,531.62 against 36,412.73 recorded on Monday. Also, the market capitalisation rose by N41 billion or 0.33 per cent to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

