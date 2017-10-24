Nigerian equities market index gains 0.33% as global stock rise on strong earnings, economic data – BusinessAMLive (press release) (blog)

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Business


Nigerian equities market index gains 0.33% as global stock rise on strong earnings, economic data
The Nigerian equities market Tuesday reversed the negative trend, which began last week, as benchmark index rose 0.33 percent to close at 36,531.62 points. This is just global stock markets rise on strong earnings, economic data. Accordingly, market …
Stock market indices close upbeat, up by 0.33%Vanguard
Equites investors gain N41bn as market appreciates by 0.33%NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

