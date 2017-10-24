Stock market indices close upbeat, up by 0.33%

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday closed upbeat with the market indicators growing by 0.33 per cent after dropping a two-day loss.

Newsmen report that the All-Share Index improved by 118.89 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 36,531.62 against 36,412.73 recorded on Monday.

Also, the market capitalisation rose by N41 billion or 0.33 per cent to close at N12.574 trillion against N12.533 trillion achieved on Monday.

Newsmen report that Nigerian Breweries recorded the highest gain to lead the gainers’, appreciating by N4 to close at N161 per share.

NASCON followed with a gain of N1.33 to close at N14.33 and UACN garnered 62k to close at N17.51 per share.

Dangote Sugar appreciated by 39k to close at N14.39, while Dangote Flour increased by 25k to close at N7.15 per share.

On the other hand, Dangote Cement recorded the highest price, dropping by 99k to close at N219 per share.

Cadbury trailed with loss of 50k to close at N10 and C & I Leasing dipped 9k to close at N1.71 per share.

Honeywell also depreciated by 9k to close at N1.85, while Transcorp declined by 7k to close at N1.36 per share.

The financial services sector remained the toast of investors with the United Bank for Africa emerging the most active stock for the day, trading 33.58 million shares worth N303.02 million.

Access Bank came second on the activity table with 21.65 million shares valued at N215.42 million and Fidelity Bank traded 20.69 million shares worth N31.37 million.

Zenith International Bank exchanged 12.12 million shares valued at N308.88 million, while Jaiz Bank sold 11.38 million shares worth N7.37 million.

In all, the volume of shares traded closed lower with 21.17 per cent as investors bought and sold 199.86 million shares valued at N1.81 billion in 3,657 deals.

This was in contrast with a total of 253.54 million shares worth N2.69 billion transacted in 3,609 deals on Monday.

