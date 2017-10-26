Stock market maintains points as NSEASI firms up by 0.25%

EQUITIES market closed on a positive note yesterday as NSE ASI appreciated by +0.25% to close at 36,622.85 basis points as against +0.33% appreciation recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +36.27%. Market breadth closed positive as Fidson Health Care led 23 Gainers as against 12 Losers topped by Cutxi at the end […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

