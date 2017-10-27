Stop lying against Ojukwu, IPOB warns Gowon – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Stop lying against Ojukwu, IPOB warns Gowon
The Punch
The Indigenous People of Biafra on Thursday asked a former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, to stop making provocative and false statements against the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu- Ojukwu and the civil war. Gowon had recently in an interview with a …
