Stop selling Osun property to your Lagos friends, cronies – Group warns Aregbesola

Civil Societies Coalition for the Emancipation of Osun State (CSCEOS) has warned Governor Rauf Aregbesola of the state against selling property belonging to the people of the State to his Lagos friends and associates under the guise of Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Concession arrangement. The group noted that such arrangement was not in the […]

Stop selling Osun property to your Lagos friends, cronies – Group warns Aregbesola

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

