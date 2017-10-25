Store your Dom Perignon and Beluga caviar in this $50K Dolce and Gabbana fridge

Appliance manufacturer Smeg teamed up with fashion design company Dolce and Gabbana to make hand-painted fridges. They will be sold exclusively at Neiman Marcus and will retail for $50,000.

The post Store your Dom Perignon and Beluga caviar in this $50K Dolce and Gabbana fridge appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

