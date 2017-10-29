Strong & Beautiful! Tiwa Savage is the cover star for Guardian Life Magazine – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Strong & Beautiful! Tiwa Savage is the cover star for Guardian Life Magazine
BellaNaija
From Kele Kele Love to Ma Lo, Tiwa Savage has proven over and over again why she's not just the first lady of Mavin but one of the biggest female acts in Africa. Her journey to the top has been filled with ups and downs and she shares this and more in …
Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Today
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!