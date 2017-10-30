Struggling To Fall Pregnant? Have You Tried Red Wine?

There’s nothing like having a legitimate excuse on hand when you find yourself needing to indulge a little more in your poison of choice.

But if you’re seriously trying to get pregnant or increase your libido, adding either wine or cannabis into the mix might help you achieve certain desired affects.

And the advice? Well, it comes from two controversial studies.

The first, reports The Telegraph, suggests that “drinking red wine at least once a week may improve women’s chances of becoming pregnant”:

Research revealed that hopeful mothers who regularly drank red wine had better ovarian reserve, the quantity of eggs present in the ovaries at any one time.

The Washington University study challenges many “official” guides, which suggest laying off all alcohol if trying to get pregnant – but it has some juice behind it:

The figures from the new study of 135 women, presented at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine annual Congress in Texas, showed that, while red wine appears to be helpful, white wine, beer and spirits were not linked to higher fertility. Those who consumed more than five servings of red wine a month enjoyed a higher ovarian reserve. The researchers said the link may be down to resveratrol, an anti-inflammatory compound which occurs in high concentration in red wine.

Now you have yet another excuse to drink The Wolftrap, even if your end goal isn’t to get pregnant.

A second study focused on smoking the green, and was conducted by assistant professor of urology at Stanford University School of Medicine, Dr. Michael Eisenberg and his buddies.

They wanted to know if there was any connection between smoking weed and erectile dysfunction, or any other sexual problems.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine and is based on surveys of more than 50 000 Americans ages 25 to 45 and collected between 2002 and 2015, found some reassuring results:

Overall, regular marijuana use does not seem to impair sexual desire or performance. In fact, people who smoke marijuana tend to have more sex than those who don’t. Eisenberg and his colleagues crunched the numbers, and found that the more frequently people smoked marijuana, the more sex they had. For both men and women, those who used marijuana on a daily basis had about 20% more sex than those who said they never used the drug.

And better sex as well, I am sure.

But the paper, as good researchers should do, also cited a “2003 review of studies in which 51% of marijuana users reported increased sexual arousal while 26% reported a decrease”:

They also cite research suggesting that small amounts of marijuana can enhance sexual function, while larger quantities can inhibit it. And they point out that their new study only asked how often people had sex—not the quality of it. More research is needed, they say, to determine marijuana’s effects on things like erectile function, orgasm frequency, vaginal lubrication and fertility.

But before you go celebrate this newfound information, a joint in one hand and a bottle of The Wolftrap in the other, remember that we are all different.

Dabbling in either / or might not be for you, so check with your doctor beforehand.

