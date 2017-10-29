Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Genevieve Nnaji

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji is all shades of stunning in this lovely black outfit she wore to the 2017 Lagos Fashion Week and Design. The beautiful actress took to her instagram page to share the pictures and wrote on the caption; @bridgetawosika #LFDW2017 #artseason 38 year old Genevieve Nnaji is a Nigerian actress and singer. She won the Africa …

The post Stunning New Pictures Of Actress Genevieve Nnaji appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

