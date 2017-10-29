Pages Navigation Menu

Stunning new pictures of Nollywood Actress Genevieve Nnaji

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji is all shades of stunning in this lovely black outfit she wore to the 2017 Lagos Fashion Week and Design. The beautiful actress took to her instagram page to share the pictures and wrote on the caption; @bridgetawosika #LFDW2017 #artseason 38 year old Genevieve Nnaji is a Nigerian actress and singer. …

