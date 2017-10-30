Suicide bomber attacks mosque in Maiduguri, kills five worshippers
At least five people were killed on Monday when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque in northeastern Nigeria, a militia member assisting the military against Boko Haram jihadists said. The leader of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Ajiri Yala, some 15 kilometres (10 miles) north of Maiduguri, said the attack […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
