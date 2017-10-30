Pages Navigation Menu

Suicide bombers hit Maiduguri, scores feared dead

By Ndahi Marama

MAIDUGURI—SCORES of people, including suicide bombers, were feared dead in an attack around Muna Garage General Area of Maiduguri metropolis of Borno State, yesterday.

Female suicide bomber

The area is located North-East and about five kilometres from Maiduguri.

Police personnel attached to Jere Division, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Vanguard in Maiduguri that “heavy explosions occurred around Muna Garage at about 7p.m. with serious casualties on civilians and the suicide bombers.

“Many were feared dead and the injured were evacuated from the scene.”

Contacted on WhatsApp, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku, had not responded at press time.

 

