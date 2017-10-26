Sukuk fund set to unlock economic potentials

MINISTER of Power Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN, Thursday received the cheque of N100Billion proceeds of the just concluded Investments Certificates, SUKUK for Road Infrastructure across the country commending investors for their demonstration of confidence in the nation’s economy. At the brief but colourful presentation ceremony at the Conference Room of the Ministry […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

