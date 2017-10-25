Supreme Court can’t hear petition to delay election- Kenyan Chief Judge

Kenyan Chief Justice David Maraga said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court could not hear a case to delay elections because there are not enough judges present to make a quorum. Maraga said: “as the two of us cannot form a quorum, this matter cannot be heard this morning, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

