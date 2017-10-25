Suspected Boko Haram insurgents attack Yobe village

Suspected members of Boko Haram sect on Tuesday attacked Sasawa village in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abdulmaliki Sumonu, confirmed to newsmen that the village was attacked on Tuesday night. “The attack happened on Tuesday night; we are still working on the details,” Summonu said. According […]

