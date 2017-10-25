Suspected Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe Village

Suspected members of Boko Haram sect on Tuesday attacked Sasawa village in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abdulmaliki Sumonu, confirmed to newsmen that the village was attacked on Tuesday night.

“The attack happened on Tuesday night; we are still working on the details,” Summonu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attack came after a long time of relative peace enjoyed across the state.

Most people displaced by the insurgency had returned to their communities and engaged in agricultural activities to boost their resettlement and rehabilitation.

