Suspected Boko Haram raid kills at least 10 in Cameroon village
Reuters
YAOUNDE (Reuters) – Suspected Boko Haram militants killed at least 10 villagers in northern Cameroon on Sunday night in what army and local officials said was revenge for attacks by Cameroon's army. Cameroon's semi-arid Far North region has been a …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
