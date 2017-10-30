Suspected cultists hack Ekiti State University student to death

An undergraduate of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, Ayodele Temilade, has been hacked to death by people suspected to be cultists. Some students of the institution, who confided in our reporter, said the corpse of the deceased was discovered at the gate of the school around 10pm on Sunday. They, however, explained that […]

Suspected cultists hack Ekiti State University student to death

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

