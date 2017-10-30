Suspected Cultists Kill Student In Ekiti

BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

A student of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, identified as Ayodele Temilade, has been killed by suspected cultists.

This came barely a week after an undergraduate of the state owned institution was hacked to death at a place not too far from the campus.

Sources close to the institution told journalists on condition of anonymity, that the lifeless body of the victim was seen at the gate of the school on Sunday night around 10pm but did not know how the corpse got the place.

A close look at the corpse posted on the social media revealed that the head of the victim was severed and the body inflicted with several machete cut.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti State police command, Mr. Alberto Adeyemi, who confirmed the development, said the police got the report of the incident on Monday morning and had since remove the corpse and deposited it at the morgue.

Adeyemi said, “His name was given as Ayodele Temilade but we don’t know his course or level for now. We are treating the issue as a murder case until investigation is completed. ”

Also, confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Ajibade Olubunmi said that Temilade’s corpse was found at the gate of his residence contrary to earlier claim that the corpse was dumped at the school’s gate.

Ajibade in a statement on Monday said the management of EKSU has declared war against cult activities in the institution.

Tagged “Operation no cultism in EKSU”, the statement said the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele, made the declaration after an emergency security meeting in response to noticeable upsurge in cultists’ activities in the institution.

“All suspected cultists will be rounded up, investigated and dealt with according to the University’s extant rules and regulations as well as prosecuted in the law courts”, he said.

The VC further directed that names of suspected cultists in the University would be compiled for necessary action.

He vowed to leave no stone unturned until all the unscrupulous elements are chased out of EKSU adding that the University would no longer be home to cultists and nefarious activities by any group.