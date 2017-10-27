Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tai Solarin University Releases 2017/2018 1st Semester Academic Calendar.

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform students of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) that the institution through her management  has published the Academic Calendar for 2017/2018 academic session. The break down of academic activities is as contained on the table below; Date Activities SIWES continues for some 300Level students 4th September, 2017 2017 /2018 academic …

The post Tai Solarin University Releases 2017/2018 1st Semester Academic Calendar. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.