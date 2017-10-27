Takam: I can knock Joshua out

Saturday’s fight – and has also revealed that he is relying on more than just a shock knockout. Carlos Takam is planning to target Anthony Joshua’s body infight – and has also revealed that he is relying on more than just a shock knockout.

The Frenchman has warned the IBF, IBO and WBA heavyweight champion he has learnt from the mistakes that led to his previous defeats.

Takam, 36, stepped in to become Joshua’s challenger at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium at less than a fortnight’s notice following an injury to Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria.

His previous defeats, to Gregory Tony and more recently Alexander Povetkin and Joseph Parker, suggested he remains short of the level required to threaten the world’s leading heavyweight.

The most recent of those came against WBO champion Parker in New Zealand last year, but he has since won twice and responded by coming to the UK earlier than he travelled to fight Parker in Manukau City.

“I should have arrived earlier in New Zealand to acclimatise: I got tired in that fight,” said Takam, who has previously sparred with 28-year-old Joshua’s compatriot David Haye.

“I try not to look at it as a defeat, it’s just a way to learn more. I always ask myself what I could have done better in the fight: I ask myself what was missing from my game.

“It will be just as important to work Joshua’s body as well as the head, and my speed will be important too.

“If I can do things differently from what other boxers have done against him, I’ll have a chance to win by knockout.”

The post Takam: I can knock Joshua out appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

