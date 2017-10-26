Taking Africa to the World! Travelbeta announced as the official Travel Partner for One Africa Music Fest Dubai

It is no longer news that the highly anticipated Dubai Edition of the One Africa Music Fest will hold live on Thursday, November 16th, 2017… What is NEWS is that Travelbeta.com has been named official travel partner for the Concert by the event organizing company. On the partnership with Travelbeta.com Mojisola Adewale, the Project Manager […]

The post Taking Africa to the World! Travelbeta announced as the official Travel Partner for One Africa Music Fest Dubai appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

