Tambuwal gets Assembly’s approval to appoint 6 new Special Advisors

Sokoto State House of Assembly on Wednesday approved the appointment of six new Special Advisers for Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

The approval followed a motion by the Leader of the Assembly, Alhaji Garba Bello (APC- Yabo), which was unanimously adopted.

Tambuwal had earlier sent request for the appointment of the new special advisers in a letter to the assembly on Oct. 23.

According to Tambuwal, the appointment is to assist in the execution of government policies and programmes for the benefit of the citizenry.

With the lawmakers’ approval, the number of special advisers to the governor would increase to 36 as he had 30, who were currently working with him.

In the motion, Bello said the approval was in line with the provision of sections 196 sub-section 1 and 2 of the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended).

He said additional advisers would assist the governor in the execution of government policies and programmes for the overall development of the state.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided at the plenary, said the appointment was considered and approved accordingly.

In another development, the assembly received a letter from Gov. Tambuwal consisting number of bills, amendments and the repeal of penal code law for legislative consideration.

The letter reads; “These bills and amendments are important to the development of our great state as they seek to establish some agencies and parastatals as well as a holistic restructuring of penal code law initiated by Northern Governors.

“Your expeditious consideration of these bills would engender the discharge of the collective mandate given to us,” Tambuwal said.

Some of the bills include a bill for a law to establish Penal Code Law of Sokoto State and bill to establish College of Midwifery Sciences in Tambuwal.

Others were bill for the establishment of Sokoto State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency and bill to repeal the retirement age of academic staff of tertiary institutions in the state.

NAN

The post Tambuwal gets Assembly's approval to appoint 6 new Special Advisors appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

