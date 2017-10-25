Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tambuwal wants state to take over federal roads – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Tambuwal wants state to take over federal roads
Vanguard
Sokoto—Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged the Federal Government to hand overý federal roads to state governments for effective management. Governor Aminu Tambuwal. Making the appeal when he received the Senate Committee on …
Tambuwal asks Assembly for N4.31b virementThe Eagle Online

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.