Tambuwal wants state to take over federal roads

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Sokoto—Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged the Federal Government to hand overý federal roads to state governments for effective management.

Making the appeal when he received the Senate Committee on Works, led by its Chairman, Senator Kabiru Gaya, at Government House, Monday night, the governor argued that the roads were closer to states.

His words: “There is the need for Federal Government to handover the roads to states because state governments are closer to the people and we have more efficient methods of supervision.

“If this is done, it will go a long way in ensuring that the vast majority of major roads and highways in the country are well maintained.”

Responding, Senator Gaya said they were in the state to conduct oversight functions, while assuring that his committee will facilitate the reimbursement of the funds used by the state government in repairs of federal roads.

He thanked the governor for his commitment towards the Sokoto-Jega-Yauri -Kontagora Road project.

