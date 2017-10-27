Taraba speaker lauds state govt for recruiting 3,000 teachers
Mr Abel Diah, the Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly, on Friday lauded the state government for recruiting 3,000 secondary school teachers to boost education in the state.
He said the massive recruitment of teachers would turnaround the education narratives in the state.
He said this in Jalingo while distributing appointment letters to 200 of the successful teachers from Sardauna Local Government area of the state.
The Speaker said that the injection of the 3,000 teachers into secondary schools would go a long way in improving academic standards in the state.
Diah urged teachers from his community to key into the governor’s rescue mission by contributing their quota to reposition the state’s secondary school education.
“I congratulate you, the 200 successful candidates from Sardauna Local Government Area on your success at the recent teacher’s recruitment examinations by the government.
“The recruitment of 3,000 secondary school teachers across the 16 Local Government areas is a practical step to improve on the standard of education in the state,” he said.
Mr Gibeon Kataps, a former Secretary to Taraba Government and community leader, commended the efforts of the governor in repositioning education in the state.
Kataps implored the teachers to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in them by the people of the state.
NAN
