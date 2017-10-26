Taraba Varsity partners UNIDO on skills devt

TARABA State University, Jalingo, has partnered with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, to train youths on skills that will be relevant at the Mambilla Hydro Power Project. Its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Vincent Tenebe, disclosed this yesterday at the flag-off of a workshop on effective leadership at the local government level organised by the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

