Taraba varsity, UNIDO to train skilled manpower for Mambilla Power Project

Taraba State University has gone into partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to train Taraba youths on skills needed to work under the Mambilla Hydro Power Project.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Vincent Tenebe, disclosed this in Jalingo on Wednesday, at a workshop on Effective Leadership organised by the university for elected local government chairmen and councillors in the state.

He stated that the youth would be trained as security guards, drivers, bricklayers, masons, mechanics, and facilities managers among others to enable them key into the project.

The vice-chancellor commended Gov. Darius Ishaku for his commitment towards making the institution a world class citadel of learning.

“With the support of the governor, we have established two additional faculties; Law and Health Sciences with 17 new courses.

“We equally raised the professorial cadre of the university from nine to 31, just within a period of six months,” he said.

Tenebe disclosed that the university plan to go into partnership with NNPC, Praj Industries Ltd. India and Geron Oil and Gas for the production of biofuel and other byproducts of significant economic value.

He appealed to the governor to approve land for the project which, he noted, would give employment opportunities to thousands of youths in the state.

The vice-chancellor said that the university had packaged investment opportunities for all the local governments in the state, adding that participants would not be left out.

In his address, Gov Ishaku said capacity building for people in leadership position was important in ensuring good governance.

According to him, the workshop would avail the local council officials the opportunity to gain basic knowledge about governance and their roles as representatives of the people at the grassroots.

Ishaku challenged them to be prudent in the management of resources under them for the good of the people.

In his goodwill message, Speaker of the state Assembly, Mr Abel Diah, congratulated the university for coming out with such a purposeful workshop for elected chairmen and councillors.

He enjoined the participants to take the workshop seriously, saying effective leadership at the local government level would aid the development of the state.

In a remark, Prof. Joseph Rishante, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration of the university and Chairman, Local Organising Committee, said the institution would monitor the performances of the elected local council officials.

Rishante disclosed that the university would extend the leadership training to state officials to enhance good governance in the state.

