Tax abuse: Finland tasks Nigeria, others to boost tax powers – Vanguard
|
Tax abuse: Finland tasks Nigeria, others to boost tax powers
Vanguard
Helsinki (Finland) – The Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland, Mr Kai Mykkanen, has called on Nigeria and other development countries to invest on improving the capabilities of their tax authorities to tackle tax abuse. Mykkanen made …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!