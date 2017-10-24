Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tax abuse: Finland tasks Nigeria, others to boost tax powers – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Tax abuse: Finland tasks Nigeria, others to boost tax powers
Vanguard
Helsinki (Finland) – The Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland, Mr Kai Mykkanen, has called on Nigeria and other development countries to invest on improving the capabilities of their tax authorities to tackle tax abuse. Mykkanen made

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.