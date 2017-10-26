Tboss Hangs Out With Uti Nwachukwu In Abuja (Photos)

BBN Naija contestant, TBoss has been pictured recently with BBA all-star winner and TV presenter, Uti Nwachukwu in Loved up Photos. The Big brother stars are gradually becoming good friends as they are seen hanging out together at a Karaoke in Abuja. They look cute!… More photos below. Source – Gistreel

