Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tchidi Chikere’s ex-wife Sophia celebrates her boyfriend on his birthday

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actor/director Chidi Tchikere’s ex-wife Sophia, whom they both parted ways in 2012, took to instagram to celebrate her boyfriend on his birthday.       She showered encomiums on him as he added a year yesterday and the couple spent the day together. Sophia and her ex-husband were married for nine years and have…

The post Tchidi Chikere’s ex-wife Sophia celebrates her boyfriend on his birthday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.