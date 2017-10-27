Pages Navigation Menu

Team Lacoste guns for Mugabe – NewsDay

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Africa


Team Lacoste guns for Mugabe
VICE-PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's war veteran allies are planning a “crunch rally” in Harare next week to consolidate their position in the Zanu PF succession conundrum and “provide a clear idea of where the country is going” in a fresh campaign …
