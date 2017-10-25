Tech & Gadgets : 9 gadgets that will help you sleep better

Sense sleep tracker

This sleep tracker will score the quality of your sleep based on a number of factors including noise, air quality, and lighting, and has an alarm that will wake you up at the lightest part of your sleep cycle. It will also play calming sounds and give advice about how to improve your sleep.

Chrona pillow insert

The Chrona is placed inside your pillow case, and can measure the movements of your head and torso. But the real draw is the low-frequency noise it emits to help boost your deep sleep. It’ll also use higher-frequency sounds to help you enter a lighter stage of sleep before you have to wake up.

Utopia Bedding blackout drapes

Darkness sets off cues that tell your body it’s time to sleep. So if you’re prone to staying up late and rising later, drapes that block sunlight — like these blackout curtains from Utopia Bedding — can help you stay asleep in the morning.

In addition to keeping your bedroom dark, Utopia Bedding’s curtains get rave reviews for their durability, insulation, and even their ability to block out noise.

Lessa mattress

The Leesa mattress is ideal for side sleepers, since it’s softer than other mattresses, putting less pressure on the hips and shoulders. It’s also convenient, since it can be delivered to you in a box and has a generous return policy. For back sleepers, a firmer Casper mattress is the best option you can order online. Both mattresses have multi-material construction, combining different layers of foam that allow the beds to stay cool and mold easily to sleepers’ bodies.

Shepherd Blue sleep tracking headband

The Shepherd Blue headband sends two different frequency noises through your ears, which causes the mind to perceive a third tone as an auditory illusion. This process is called binaural beats, and scientists have started to find evidence that it could improve your mood and sleep.

The headband is also sleep tracker — it measures your body positions, cycles, and sleep quality. Plus, a Business Insider writer had some vivid dreams when she tested out.

2breathe chest strap

Deep breathing can help you cope with stress — even the Apple Watch has an app to encourage you to breathe better. But the 2breathe sleep monitor will help you regulate your breath as you fall asleep.

The 2breathe unit sits on your chest — attached by a strap — and measures your respiration rate. The device is linked to an app on your phone via BlueTooth, which will sync to your breath. It guides you to breathe more deeply by playing tones through your phone — just follow along to relax your mind and body. The app will turn off when it detects you’re asleep.

Xtreme Comforts shredded memory foam pillow

The Bamboo Pillow from Xtreme Comforts features a shredded-foam construction that makes it moldable, a design that accommodates a diverse number of sleepers, even if you shift positions during sleep.

According to review site The Sweethome, this is the best pillow if you’re a side or back sleeper. It won’t go flat, and it’s hypoallergenic. Plus, although using foam as a base material can make many people feel hot, the micro-vented pillow cover helps you stay cool.

•Courtesy: businessinsider

How to make your laptop battery last longer

We have all been in that position where our laptop batteries start to malfunction; it is that moment when a 10-hour battery life device depreciates to serving you for one hour or less. Laptop batteries often depreciate with constant use over time, misuse or wrong usage often leads to this happening within a short period of time and at a time when you should still be deriving optimum utility from your laptop battery.

Laptop batteries are usually made from lithium-ion: a lightweight, high-power battery often used in computers and mobile phones. Lithium-ion batteries come in various shapes, although a flat rectangle is most common in smartphones. It is lighter than the nickel cadmium battery and the nickel metal-hydride battery, thus accounting for its lightweight nature. Lithium-ion batteries work by the movement of lithium ions through a membrane and are clearly different from lithium batteries.

Whereas lithium batteries contain lithium metal and are not rechargeable, lithium-ion batteries do not contain lithium metal and are rechargeable.

However, lithium-ion batteries do not last forever. Each lithium-ion battery will have an average of 600 charge cycles and will work optimally for about four to five years without a drastic depreciation on battery life. Hence, your laptop battery should serve you well for at least 3-4 years depending on how frequently you use the device and recharge the battery.

Research shows that frequent travelers only get a couple of years out of their laptop battery because they tend to charge intermittently and keep their laptop unplugged when on the move which kills the laptop battery faster.

1.Avoid putting your laptop on soft surfaces: It is easy to place your laptop on your thighs or bed while working at home or during your rest time. Many of us are guilty of this. However, if you need your battery to last long or have a stronger life span, it is advisable to place the device on hard surfaces such as tables or desks in order to avoid over-heating. Research has shown that heat is one of the biggest obstacles to your battery’s longevity because your laptop fan can’t circulate air properly when your laptop is placed on a soft surface.

2.Be careful how you store your laptop battery: This cannot be over-emphasized. It is advisable to store your laptop in a cool place with less heat. This tip is directed especially at people who keep their laptops in their cars where it can get really hot when it’s sunny. Laptop batteries do not work well with heat and might stop working if exposed to excessive humidity. Research shows that, if a stored battery is not charged, it starts to lose it energy and might get damaged. Also, for travelers who leave their laptops behind, it is advisable to store your battery with a 40 – 60 percent charge instead of a full charge. Study shows that fully charged batteries depreciate faster than half-charged batteries.

3.Do not leave your laptop dead before plugging it in: There is said to be a problem called ‘battery memory’ which, cause batteries to ‘forget’ their full charge capacity and start charging at lower levels; charging to 100 percent and discharging to zero percent. Current research indicates that this problem doesn’t exist anymore and we have the modern lithium-ion battery to thank for that. It is important to point out that the problem here is not over-charging your laptop, which makes us believe that letting your battery charge more than 100 per cent will make the battery wear out faster. A research study by Battery University shows that modern devices are designed to stop charging at 100 per cent hence, keeping them plugged in doesn’t impact the battery’s lifespan. However, a lot of us wait until our laptop dies before we plug it in, which isn’t good for our battery. You should avoid letting your battery drain and discharge below 20 per cent, else, it would reduce the charging capacity of your battery.

4.Show your laptop some love: This starts with your battery. Your battery is the powerhouse of your laptop. Abandoning your laptop battery and just letting it do its job without paying much attention to it won’t cut it. Make sure to take care of the battery contact points; the battery contact connects the battery to the laptop. If the contact point gets dirty or damaged, it may reduce or disrupt the flow of power to the laptop. If you have a removable battery, you can carefully wipe your battery with a soft cloth to get rid of dust. However, you have nothing to worry about if your laptop battery is sealed.

5.Update your laptop: As underrated as this may sound, an outdated hardware may reduce the performance of your laptop thereby affecting the laptop battery. The cells in laptop batteries degrade over time, and it is totally normal for old laptop batteries to hold charge less than an hour. Current laptops can achieve up to 10 hours of standard usage because of the software that comes with the perk of a new laptop. Henceforth, upgrading your laptop hardware will significantly improve your laptop battery life.

6 symptoms of android OS infection

Android is fast becoming hacker’s paradise. Given that it is one of the most popular and most utilized mobile OS, malicious developers and hackers are discovering new methods to exploit loopholes inside the OS.

According to recent research studies done by Kaspersky, malware programs created for exploiting Android has actually increased six times than the previous year. If you suspect, your Android phone might be infected, here are some signs to search for if your android device is infected.

Here are six signs of Android infection.

1. Pop-ups and unsolicited ads

If your Android device is regularly showing pop-ups, you might have set up an adware inside your system. Adware infections are the simplest to fix too. Simply go to the list of Apps installed. Eliminate the App which is accountable for showing the Ads.

2. Increased data use

If a harmful program gets in your Android, it might aim to connect to a data source for showing Advertisements or sending data. This indicates they consume bandwidth more than it is used generally. So if you discover your bandwidth use is unusually high, do search for a malicious app which might be consuming this bandwidth.

3. Unsolicited applications

When you purchase an Android gadget, it normally comes with some Apps installed by default. These might be the extremely necessary Apps that you need for operating your phone There might be some extra Apps from your Android phone maker. Apart from that, if you notice any App that is set up without your knowledge, you have to be careful. One easy thing to do is to browse the web and check the credibility for that App. Apps that are recently developed and coming from lower recognized developers might have badly coded Apps which can be used for malicious purpose.

4. Apps need access to other functions on your phone.

It is common for Applications to demand access to your address book, email lists and so on. It can be justified for certain Apps where it is needed for its smooth performance. But not all Apps require access to these details. So, if you notice an App asking for personal information which is not related to its job function, you have to suspect the App. Remove it after making an appropriate examination.

5. Unusual online activity after utilizing mobile for transactions

If you notice any unusual activity reported in your online activity, there is a possibility your phone is hacked and the hackers might have delicate information. Change the password of your account. If the online activity appears to have originated from your Android, you might have harmful files inside. Eliminate unwanted and suspicious looking file.

6. Apps lock specific features in the phone unless payment is made

An authentic app developer would never ever hold you to ransom by disabling specific features unless you pay for the App. Eliminate these Apps as they do not deserve to be in your Android phone.

Lastly, to fix all these issues download Mobile Optimizer & Cleaner

Mobile Optimizer & Cleaner can assist you to enhance Android phone performance, clear apps you don’t want and back up crucial ones, maximize your phone’s and sd card storage, boost memory and improve phone speed.

If your Android phone is running sluggish you can quickly speed up your phone with Mobile Optimizer & Cleaner.

