Tecno Mobile Raises The Ante In Smartphone Design And Photography, Launches Phantom 8 In Dubai

TECNO, a premier mobile phone brand under TRANSSION HOLDINGS, has launched its newest addition, the Phantom 8 in Middle East and Africa region. The regional launch took place in Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai in the presence of 200 guests.

Addressing the media at the event, Arif Chowdhury, Vice President of Transsion Group – the parent company of TECNO Mobile, spoke about the brand’s fortunes, advancement of smartphone technology and the brand’s expansion strategy into new markets. “We are very excited about the launch of the Phantom 8 today. It has not been an easy ride to success but as they say in the end, success is all that matters and I can say 2017 has been a very remarkable year for us as a company. We have received admirable awards and recognitions like the Smartphone Brand of the Year Award at Titans of Tech Awards in Lagos this year, and recognitions in key markets, expanded our product lines, ventured into new markets and raised the bar on smartphone innovation.”

The newly launched Android operated Phantom 8 features a revolutionary camera, attractive design and high-speed experience. Debuting an impressive 20MP bright front Camera and 12MP + 13MP dual cameras at the rear with 10x super zoom, single shot HDR, “4 in 1” skin brightening technology, real-time refocus and filter, ultra-quality super pixel lens with great noise control, the device is powered by a 6GB high speed RAM, 64ROM, 2.6GHz MediaTek Helio P25 processor and a 3500mAh battery with 50% extra ultra-fast charge capacity, all of which ensures that the device is faster and consumes less energy.

The device is wrapped in a diamond design uni-body with drip screen, 2.5D glass and has a 5.7 Full HD screen mounted on its surface. With a glass fingerprint scanner that guarantees 50% more responsiveness planted at the rear of the device, handling and securing the Phantom 8 is such a delight.

The Phantom 8 will be available in Shadow Gold, Galaxy Blue, Royal Purple, Jack Black and Diamond Blue colors and fully supports VR Videos.The Phantom 8 will ship to several markets across the world

The new Phantom 8 is compatible with Micro SIM or Nano SIM Card and supports up to 2TB (Terra Bytes) TF (Trans Flash) Card, and it holds 4 modules, 20 bands and covers more than 200 countries and zones.

In Nigeria, customers can start to pre-order the Phantom 8 exclusively from SLOT shops across Nigeria from October 23 – 26, 2017. Smartphone retailers SLOT Systems, will have the exclusive rights to sales of the Phantom 8 for a period starting from October 27 – 31, 2017. Other shops across Nigeria will start selling from November 1, 2017.

About Tecno Mobile

TECNO Mobile, born in 2006, is a premium mobile phone brand of Transsion Holdings. As the first dual-SIM handset supplier in Africa, TECNO is dedicated to transforming state-of-art technologies into localized products under the guideline of “Think Globally, Act Locally”. By now, TECNO has spread its presence in around 50 countries across the globe. Its product portfolio comprises of smartphones, tablets and feature phones.

Adhering to the brand essence of “Experience More”, TECNO is committed to enriching customers’ recreational life by providing customized quality products. In 2014 and 2015, TECNO maintained top 20 “Most Admired Brands in Africa” as per African Business, the most influential business magazine in the continent. In 2014, TECNO was awarded the International Quality Crown Award in the Gold Category in London.

As a fast-growing international brand, TECNO has achieved an accumulative sales volume of 120 million units. It is now one of the top three mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide.

TECNO is fully supported by Transsion’s strength in manufacturing, R&D and after sales services. With 5 manufacturing units around the world, the company is capable of producing 300,000+ handsets per day. Transsion R&D centres are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Lagos (Nigeria) and Nairobi (Kenya) with more than 800 experienced professionals, which are paired with an outstanding design team in France. Transsion’s after sales service brand has 1000+ service touch points globally powered by 4 repair factories to provide unequalled support to TECNO consumers.

About Transsion

Transsion Holdings, best known in emerging markets for its leading mobile brands including TECNO, itel, Infinix and Spice, is a diversified international group specializing in mobility solutions and present in 50+ countries globally. Its brand portfolio also comprises Carlcare for after-sales services, Oraimo for mobile accessories as well as Syinix for home appliance. Transsion has sold more than 200 million Dual-SIM mobile handsets globally and as per IDC, in 2016, the market share of mobile brands under Transsion reached 38% in Africa. In 2016, Transsion officially entered India with its brand itel and has achieved the second Most Preferred Brand in India (as per CMR report 2017 Q1). In the same year, Transsion’s three mobile phone brands have been selected in 2016 Top 100 Most Admired Brands for African Consumers with TECNO ranked 14th, itel ranked 25th as well as Infinix ranked 37th.

