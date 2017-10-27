Pages Navigation Menu

Temple Music act Jeff Akoh celebrates birthday with release of New Album “Lokoja”

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

Former Winner of Project Fame West Africa, Jeff Akoh has released his first body of work titled “Lokoja“. “Lokoja“, a 16 track album, is now officially released across all digital stores, as Jeff celebrates his 21st birthday. The album is the creative brainchild of Nigerian entertainment powerhouse, Temple Management Company (TMC) through its music subsidiary, Temple Music […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

