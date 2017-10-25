Ugandan Opposition MP’s Reject Payments as Bribes – Voice of America
Voice of America
Ugandan Opposition MP's Reject Payments as Bribes
The ruling party's bid to remove the presidential age limit from Uganda's constitution is stirring up controversy again, this time over the disbursement of a total of $3.5 million to lawmakers to fund ongoing consultations on the proposed amendment.
Tension from plan to extend Museveni's rule in Uganda hurts local currency- c.bank
Uganda: Opposition MPs reject age-limit 'bribery'
State House dismisses age limit bribery allegations
