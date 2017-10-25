Pages Navigation Menu

Ugandan Opposition MP’s Reject Payments as Bribes – Voice of America

Ugandan Opposition MP's Reject Payments as Bribes
The ruling party's bid to remove the presidential age limit from Uganda's constitution is stirring up controversy again, this time over the disbursement of a total of $3.5 million to lawmakers to fund ongoing consultations on the proposed amendment.
