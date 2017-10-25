Tension from plan to extend Museveni’s rule in Uganda hurts local currency – Nasdaq
|
Nasdaq
|
Tension from plan to extend Museveni's rule in Uganda hurts local currency
Nasdaq
KAMPALA, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Political tension spurred by a plan to extend Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni's rule is fuelling depreciation pressure on the local currency, the shilling, a central bank official told Reuters on Wednesday. After months of …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!