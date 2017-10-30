Terrorist Attack: Hotel Explosion In Somalia Kills 23, Injures More Than 30 People – Graphic Photos

Somalia is gradually adding itself to the terrorist ridden zones in the world. A suicide car bomb exploded outside a popular hotel in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia killing at least 23 people and wounding more than 30 others. According to reports, the explosion was the first of a series of three blasts.

A second explosion occurred near the former parliament where military personnel were stationed and a third happened when an attacker detonated a suicide vest close to the hotel. Around 30 people, including government officials, who were trapped inside the hotel were eventually freed after security forces worked for hours on Saturday evening to end the siege by al-Shabab extremists.

Captain Mohamed Hussein said three of the five attackers were killed and others hurled grenades and cut off the hotel’s electricity as night fell. Police officer Ali Nur said: “Security forces have entered a small portion of the hotel building…The exchange of gunfire is hellish.”

He added that most of those killed were policemen who were stationed close to the hotel’s gate. A former lawmaker and a former government minister were also reported to have died. The al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Abdiasis Abu Musab, the group’s military operations spokesman, said: “We targeted ministers and security officials who were inside the hotel. We are fighting inside.”

The attack in Somalia’s capital comes two weeks after more than 350 people were killed in a massive truck bombing on a busy Mogadishu street in the country’s worst-ever attack. The extremist group al-Shabab often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu but it did not comment on the attack earlier this month.

Witnesses in some previous attacks have said al-Shabaab fighters disguised themselves by wearing military uniforms. Al-Shabaab often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu. It has not commented on the massive attack two weeks ago; experts have said the death toll was so high that the group hesitated to further anger Somali citizens as its pursues its insurgency.

Since the blast two weeks ago, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has visited regional countries to seek more support for the fight against the extremist group, vowing a “state of war.” He also faces the challenge of pulling together regional powers inside his long-fractured country, where the federal government is only now trying to assert itself beyond Mogadishu and other major cities.

A 22,000-strong multinational African Union force in Somalia is expected to withdraw its forces and hand over the country’s security to the Somali military by the end of 2020. U.S. military officials and others in recent months have expressed concern that Somali forces are not yet ready.

The U.S. military also has stepped up military efforts against al-Shabaab this year in Somalia, carrying out nearly 20 drone strikes, as the global war on extremism moves deeper into the African continent.​

