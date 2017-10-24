Pages Navigation Menu

Terry Apala: Palongo feat. Haruna Ishola [Video]

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Terry Apala is out with the official music video for “Palongo”. The Nelson Jack front line man wastes no time in releasing the video for this hit single that dropped yesterday. He featured his mentor and legendary king of Apala music, Haruna Ishola. This collaboration is one that we never saw coming, but always wished […]

