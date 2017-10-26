Terry Richardson Is Going Down

It seems unreal that a sexual predator can be allowed to operate for so long in an industry that knows all about his antics, but then again is it really a surprise?

We’ve seen the full Harvey Weinstein celeb cycle – faux shock at his actions, pleading ignorance about Hollywood’s open secret, and then asking for forgiveness for turning a blind eye – but with famed fashion photographer Terry Richardson it really, really wasn’t a ‘secret’.

If you follow the news chances are you know his name – we’ve written about him HERE and HERE, and now it seems his disgusting behaviour is finally catching up with him.

Before we get to that, here’s a quick profile via the Guardian:

Richardson is one of the most successful photographers in the world. His trademark style is highly sexualised and he often appears naked in pictures alongside his subjects. Despite years of allegations about his behaviour, he has photographed everyone from Barack Obama to Oprah Winfrey and Kate Moss, and has directed music videos such as Miley Cyrus’s Wrecking Ball and Beyoncé’s XO. Lurid stories about Richardson’s behaviour have circulated since 2001. It has been claimed that he coerced young female models into exploitative and compromising positions, and into pretending to perform sex acts on him.

Finally, something is being done. First it was Condé Nast International who pulled the plug, which includes the likes of GQ, Vogue and Vanity Fair, and then the wheels were set in motion.

Huff Post SA below:

Bulgari and Valentino, two brands that hired Richardson for campaigns this year, said in statements confirmed by HuffPost on Tuesday that they were not going to hire him in the future. “The last campaign with photographer Terry Richardson was shot in July 2017 – there are no plans for a future campaign and of course [we] take these allegations seriously,” a spokesperson for Valentino[said]…

Diesel announced in a statement on Wednesday that it was also ending its relationship with Richardson. “I can confirm to you that we are not collaborating with Terry Richardson for the Diesel campaign, and also that we don’t have plans to work with him,” a spokesperson [said].

Honestly, that image right up top and his picture with Miley are nothing compared to what you can find online. You wanna see some seriously NSFW pictures of Terry? You’ve been warned – click HERE.

Absolute creep.

After being dropped by Condé Nast International, Terry’s reps sent this statement to the Daily Beast:

“Terry is disappointed to hear about this email especially because he has previously addressed these old stories. He is an artist who has been known for his sexually explicit work so many of his professional interactions with subjects were sexual and explicit in nature but all of the subjects of his work participated consensually.”

Interesting, because that’s not what the now infamous Jezebel article from back in 2010 says.

You’ll have to read about then 19-year-old Jamie Peck’s experience with ‘Uncle Terry’ yourself HERE.

I’m done.

[sources:huffpostsa&dailybeast&guardian]

