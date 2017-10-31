Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tewa Onasanya, Joke Silva, Peace Hyde & Lanre Da Silva Ajayi Unveiled as Influencers for 2017 ELOY Awards

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

ELOY Awards presents its 2017 Influencers. The ladies have been selected because of their achievements in their different fields. They are women who inspire, motivate and empower as best as they can. The influencers were chosen as part of their message that all women are worth celebrating. Meet the Eloy Awards 2017 Influencers: source: 36ng

The post Tewa Onasanya, Joke Silva, Peace Hyde & Lanre Da Silva Ajayi Unveiled as Influencers for 2017 ELOY Awards appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.