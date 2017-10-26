Texans JJ Watt announce partnership with four non profits to allocate Hurricane Harvey relief funds – CW39
Texans JJ Watt announce partnership with four non profits to allocate Hurricane Harvey relief funds
HOUSTON— Texans Defensive End JJ Watt announced via Facebook Thursday that he will be partnering with four non profits to help him with his Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. A Message From @JJWatt : pic.twitter.com/OuDHB36vNE. — JJ Watt Foundation …
