Tezos Founders on ICO Controversy: ‘This Will Blow Over’
In their first public appearance since Tezos’ governance issues made headlines, Kathleen and Arthur Breitman projected confidence in the ICO project.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!