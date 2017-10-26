Pages Navigation Menu

Thank You BellaNaijarians! BellaNaija, Cobhams, Kaffy, Tekno Nominated in The Beatz Awards 3 | See Full List

The Beatz Awards has announced the nominees’ list for this year’s award. The Beatz Awards celebrates the creative work of the unseen players in music production for their contribution to the development of the entertainment industry. Thanks to our ever lovely BNers, we have been nominated in this year’s “Best Blog” category which we won last […]

The post Thank You BellaNaijarians! BellaNaija, Cobhams, Kaffy, Tekno Nominated in The Beatz Awards 3 | See Full List appeared first on BellaNaija.

