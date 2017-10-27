Thank You Gift? Nigerian Man Buys Mercedes-Benz G-class For Man Whose Wife He Impregnated – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
Thank You Gift? Nigerian Man Buys Mercedes-Benz G-class For Man Whose Wife He Impregnated
Gistmaster (blog)
A Nigerian man based in South Africa reportedly bought a Mercedes-Benz G-class for a South African man for impregnating his wife. He reportedly said… “I know what I did is wrong but I feel better he has accepted my gift. He accepted that his wife, my …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!